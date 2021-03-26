Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old convicted sex offender whose face adorned a U.S. Marshals most wanted billboard in Iowa was captured Friday morning in Monona.

According to the Monona Police Dept., Deiago D. Davis was taken into custody without incident around 9:20 a.m. at the County Inn & Suites Hotel, at 400 River Place.

A federal fugitive, Davis was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a federal parole warrant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the agency had gone so far as to place a billboard identifying him and offering a cash reward for his arrest.

In addition to the federal parole warrant, the Iowa Dept. of Corrections had a probation warrant out for his arrest and the Linn Co. (IA) Sheriff’s Office listed multiple sex offender registration violations against him, the police department said.

Davis has originally been charged with lascivious acts with a child, according to the police dept. He had been wearing a GPS bracelet but cut it off in January 2020.

In addition to the Monona Police Dept., members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office participated in Davis’ arrest.

