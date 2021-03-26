Advertisement

Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel

A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.(Monona Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old convicted sex offender whose face adorned a U.S. Marshals most wanted billboard in Iowa was captured Friday morning in Monona.

According to the Monona Police Dept., Deiago D. Davis was taken into custody without incident around 9:20 a.m. at the County Inn & Suites Hotel, at 400 River Place.

A federal fugitive, Davis was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a federal parole warrant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the agency had gone so far as to place a billboard identifying him and offering a cash reward for his arrest.

In addition to the federal parole warrant, the Iowa Dept. of Corrections had a probation warrant out for his arrest and the Linn Co. (IA) Sheriff’s Office listed multiple sex offender registration violations against him, the police department said.

Davis has originally been charged with lascivious acts with a child, according to the police dept. He had been wearing a GPS bracelet but cut it off in January 2020.

In addition to the Monona Police Dept., members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office participated in Davis’ arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Buddy Guy, blues musician; Suzanne Farrell, dancer; George W. Bush, US President; Beverly...
Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Office Depot, Office Max to laminate COVID-19 vaccine cards for free
Wells Fargo donates $20k to Second Harvest Foodbank
MPD arrested five people after an allegedly stolen car crashed by Pheasant Ridge.
Teenagers arrested for a series of thefts
Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
Dane Co. librarians receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose