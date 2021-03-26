Henry Vilas Zoo reopening Children’s Zoo and Lake Wingra Entrance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo plans to reopen the Children’s Zoo next week for the first time since the pandemic forced zoo officials to shut down the entire facility more than a year ago.

While much of the zoo started welcoming guests again in June 2020, the Children’s Zoo presented extra obstacles for the staff. Because it has the narrowest walkways in any part of the zoo, officials decided to leave it shut down longer than all other outdoor areas, Executive Director Ronda Schwetz explained.

“We also have COVID-susceptible gibbons and had to modify their outdoor exhibit space to ensure we are protecting them,” she added.

Zoo officials noted the Monday re-opening coincides with spring break for many area kids, offering them one more outdoor activity to fill their week. In addition to the Children’s Zoo opening, guests will also be allowed to use the Lake Wingra entrance once again starting Monday.

The carousel will also be offering rides seven-days-a-week again; however, the train and playground will remain closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Zoo officials also reminded guests that masks are required for everyone ages 5 and older.

