Ho-Chunk Nation Dept. of Health to offer vaccine to anyone 18+

Pre-registration is preferred but not required.
(WSAW)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsin’s Ho-Chunk Nation is opening up vaccinations to anyone over the age of 18—including people outside of the tribe.

The community events will be held at the House of Wellness at S2845 White Eagle Rd. in Baraboo on Wednesday, March 31 and the District 1 Community Center at N7261 Warrior Ave. in Black River Falls on Thursday, April 1. Both events will open from between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Because they are a sovereign nation, anyone seeking a vaccine does not need to fall into the state’s Department of Health Services eligibility groups. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Those seeking to get vaccinated are asked to bring an ID. The Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health says this will be their last week open to the general public for first doses.

