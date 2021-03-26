It’s official: RB Aaron Jones re-signs with Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s official. RB Aaron Jones has re-signed with the Green Bay Packers.
Jones signed the paperwork Friday morning, according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
Action 2 Sports reported earlier this month that the team had locked up Jones with a four-year, $48 million contract. It includes a $13 million signing bonus.
Jones likely could have made more money in free agency, but wanted to stay in Green Bay.
Jones made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 1,104 yards on 5.5 yards per carry. It was his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season.
In four seasons, Jones is tied for fourth in franchise history with 37 rushing touchdowns, and is 11th with 3,364 rushing yards.
Jones is one of only two players in NFL history to have 3,000-plus rushing yards and 35-plus rushing touchdowns with an average of 5.00-plus yards per carry in their first four seasons. The only other player to do that? NFL legend Jim Brown.
