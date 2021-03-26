Advertisement

Jacob Blake files excessive force lawsuit against officer

No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Black man who was paralyzed after he was shot in the back by a white police officer in southeastern Wisconsin has filed an excessive force civil lawsuit.

Jacob Blake Jr. was shot by Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey in August while Blake was about to get into an SUV during a domestic dispute.

Blake’s federal complaint against Sheskey, the only defendant, is seeking unspecified damages.

The shooting of Blake, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism. Blake was shot three months after George Floyd died while being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis.

A Wisconsin prosecutor declined to file charges against Sheskey in January, concluding he couldn’t disprove the officer’s contention that he acted in self-defense because he feared Blake would stab him.

The Blake family called the outcome a “disheartening” decision. Jacob Blake Sr., Jacob Blake’s Father, had told NBC15 justice was not served.

