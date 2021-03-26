Long-term impacts of pandemic far from over, some effects welcomed to stay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The physical, mental, social, and emotional effects of COVID-19 are far from over. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer, says the long-term impacts of the pandemic could be felt for months or even years.

Individuals who have had COVID-19 and are still experiencing side effects weeks or months afterwards have become known as long haulers.

“When we look at COVID long haulers the most common symptoms that persist for a really long time can be body aches, fatigue is very common, shortness of breath especially with exertion, and many people complain of this brain fog where they just can’t concentrate to the level that they could before they had COVID-19,” said Dr. Pothof.

One of the unknowns for many long haulers is when they can expect to feel better again. Dr. Pothof explained, “when people ask us, hey how long is this going to be going on? The best answer we have is, we don’t know.”

UW Health has reported seeing long haulers in all demographics, including those who experienced mild or no symptoms while positive. However, Dr. Pothof says those who are over the age of 50 are more likely to become long haulers.

Mental health impacts are also a concern as many work to recover emotionally from a tumultuous year.

“I think you know for the majority of individuals, as we’re able to move out of the pandemic and life gets back more towards normal, they’ll do okay, but there will be some who will be long-term impacted by the mental health effects of COVID-19. This lack of social contact, this inability to do things that bring us joy, that could persist for a while,” told Dr. Pothof.

Dr. Pothof is hopeful that the pandemic could make individuals more inclined to take an active role in their own health moving forward.

“It causes a moment of self-reflection, where you think about you know what am I doing to stay healthy? To stay safe? What changes should I make in my life so that I can live a healthy, fulfilled life, do the things that I want to do?”

He is also optimistic that society will implement positive changes using lessons learned during the pandemic.

“I think there’s just innumerable silver linings that have happened during this pandemic. I feel like sometimes in our worst moments some of the best of us shines through. I think an appreciation, especially as it relates to infectious diseases, that we are better off working together than working against each other certainly was a message.”

