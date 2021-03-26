Advertisement

Madison police make arrest in Sept. attempted homicide

The Madison Police Dept. recovered this gun during the arrest of a man wanted in connection...
The Madison Police Dept. recovered this gun during the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Sept. 2020.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies teamed up Thursday to capture the 23-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted homicide in September.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Devion L. Thomas was taken into custody around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Winnebago Street and later booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of first-degree attempted homicide.

A gun was also found on the scene, the police report noted.

Thomas was wanted in connection with a shooting on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. MPD’s report indicates officers responded around 5 p.m. to call of gun shots near Britta Pkwy. They were later able to locate shell casings at the scene.

Following the shots fired incident, a 21-year-old man arrived at a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the incident. In addition to the VCU, MPD’s Gang Unit, SWAT, and other members participated In Thomas’ arrest.

