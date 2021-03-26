Advertisement

Man wanted in Madison homeless shelter shooting turns himself in

MPD had been searching for Ronald Stephens after a shooting at a Madison temporary homeless shelter Monday night
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens(MPD)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ronald Stephens, the man wanted by the Madison Police Department in connection to a shooting that took place Monday night, is now in custody.

Stephens is facing an attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon charge.

On Thursday, MPD reported the Milwaukee Police Department took custody of Stephens, who turned himself in. MPD had been searching for Stephens, who was wanted after someone was found with gunshot wounds in a temporary Madison homeless shelter Monday night.

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday night, officers were dispatched to the drop-in shelter on North First Street in Madison for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a graze wound.

Officials believe Stephens was arguing with the victim inside a bathroom area in the shelter, when he pulled out a gun. According to the complaint, a staff member at the shelter described hearing Stephens say “Who else wants it? Anybody else could get it” after pulling out the gun.

The complaint also states a detective viewed video from the shelter, in which he saw Stephens point a gun at the victim, and fire three shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

A new American Psychological association study shows nearly half of Americans feel uneasy...
“Navigating the New Normal”: Psych experts say returning to pre-pandemic life may be challenging
COVID-19 vocabulary lesson
COVID-19 vocabulary changes over time
For many kids growing up in the pandemic, childhood has looked different than ever before.
Pediatrician weighs in on impact of pandemic on generation of kids
UW-Madison is conducting “COVID Long Haulers” research aiming to help patients with post-covid...
Long-term impacts of pandemic far from over, some effects welcomed to stay