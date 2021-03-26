Marisa Moseley announced as UW’s new women’s basketball coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers officially introduced the new head coach for the women’s basketball program Friday.

Marisa Moseley will take the reigns of the women’s basketball team, UW announced in a statement, from former head coach Jonathan Tsipis, who went 50-99 in five seasons at the helm before being fired in March.

Moseley spent the past three seasons as head coach at her alma mater Boston University. Moseley had a record of 45-29, turning around a program which had previously had gone 26-63.

Moseley earned Patriot League Coach of the Year honors in the 2018-19 season. Last season, she led the Terriers to a 12-3 record in the shortened season and earned a spot in the conference tournament championship game.

Before working as a head coach, Moseley worked as an assistant coach at women’s basketball juggernaut UConn for nine years. While with the Huskies, Moseley won five NCAA titles and appeared in the Final Four each season. She also has assistant experience with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the University of Denver.

“I am thrilled to be a Badger and to lead this program back to great heights,” Moseley said. “Wisconsin has a rich and storied tradition of success in all its sports, and I am confident that our women’s basketball program will be joining those ranks in the future! I can’t wait to meet my team and get started!”

Moseley start with the Badgers next week.

