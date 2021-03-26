More South Central Wis. counties reach 30% for residents with one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two more counties in South Central Wisconsin reached 30% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Richland and Sauk County are both now at 30.6% and 30.3%, respectively. DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard map has previously shown three in ten residents in Lafayette, Green, Dane and Iowa Counties also received one COVID-19 dose.

More than a third of the residents in Dane and Iowa Co. have at least one dose. Iowa and Dane Counties have also reached one-fifth of residents who are fully vaccinated.

In all of Wisconsin, 28% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.3% of people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

DHS reports 233,247 doses have been administered so far this week, an increase of more than 74,000 from the previous day.

Nearly three-quarters of Wisconsinites 65 years of age or older have received at least one vaccine.

Negative deaths reported Friday

DHS reported a negative numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, dropping two deaths from their total listed on the COVID-19 dashboard. Currently, 6,597 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

There were also 434 confirmed positive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases closer to clearing the 575,000 mark. The seven-day rolling average increased again, now up to 465.

Thirty-nine people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Friday, bringing the current total to 241. There are also 65 people in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.