Advertisement

More South Central Wis. counties reach 30% for residents with one COVID-19 vaccine

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two more counties in South Central Wisconsin reached 30% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows.

Richland and Sauk County are both now at 30.6% and 30.3%, respectively. DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard map has previously shown three in ten residents in Lafayette, Green, Dane and Iowa Counties also received one COVID-19 dose.

More than a third of the residents in Dane and Iowa Co. have at least one dose. Iowa and Dane Counties have also reached one-fifth of residents who are fully vaccinated.

In all of Wisconsin, 28% of people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.3% of people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

DHS reports 233,247 doses have been administered so far this week, an increase of more than 74,000 from the previous day.

Nearly three-quarters of Wisconsinites 65 years of age or older have received at least one vaccine.

Negative deaths reported Friday

DHS reported a negative numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, dropping two deaths from their total listed on the COVID-19 dashboard. Currently, 6,597 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

There were also 434 confirmed positive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases closer to clearing the 575,000 mark. The seven-day rolling average increased again, now up to 465.

Thirty-nine people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Friday, bringing the current total to 241. There are also 65 people in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Office Depot, Office Max to laminate COVID-19 vaccine cards for free
Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
Dane Co. librarians receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
The NBC15 is answering your questions about vaccine eligibility in Wisconsin compared to other...
VACCINE Q&A: Why is Wisconsin behind other states in vaccine eligibility?
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant discovered in Wisconsin