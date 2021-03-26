“Navigating the New Normal”: Psych experts say returning to pre-pandemic life may be challenging

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new American Psychological Association study shows nearly half of Americans feel uneasy thinking about in-person interaction post-pandemic.

Experts say getting back in the swing of normalcy won’t happen overnight.

Family and friends are finding different ways to reintegrate with each other after a year of distance.

“So this picture was right at the very beginning of the pandemic,” Andrea Dunmore, Janesville grandmother said. “We put painters tape up and we used dry erase markers. We just played tic-tac-toe on the glass.”

Dunmore and her grandkids are breaking old habits and navigating a new normal.

“It was disbelief. In a way it was like, is this really happening?” Dunmore said.

She says adapting to a new way of life was something their family didn’t see coming.

“It was super challenging and it was like, how are we going to do this?” Kasey Rosburg, daughter of Dunmore said.

“I was really scared at first and sad that I couldn’t see my family,” Violet Rosburg, granddaughter of Dunmore said.

The Covid vaccine rollout replaced sadness with a little hope.

Dunmore and her daughter got the Covid shot giving them the green light to loosen restrictions around family, starting with a hug.

“Oh my gosh, it was wonderful. I’m not sure which one I squeezed harder: my daughter or the grandchildren,” Dunmore said.

She said they’re trying to avoid doing too much too soon.

“I don’t know when that point will come where I’m going to say ‘Okay let’s have the kids over for dinner and we’re just going to sit down and have a meal,’” she said. “It could take me a month or six months.”

Dr. Shilagh Mirgain is a clinical psychologist at UW-Health.

She said after a year of hidden smiles, muffled conversations and keeping distance, returning to normal post pandemic will take some time.

“As life opens up and grandparents can see grandkids and we’re going back into the workplace, kids are going back into the schools, we’re having to make day to day decisions around our behavior and what we can deem to be safe,” Dr. Mirgain said.

She said having a fear response to certain situations could be anxiety.

“We can anticipate having some uncertainty and social anxiety and feeling like we’re lacking social skills as we go into those normal interactions that we had before the pandemic,” Dr. Mirgain said.

Keeping CDC guidelines in mind, she said people should move at their own pace in the race back to normal.

“There’s going to be a lot of variation in how people approach this. Try not to judge others because everyone has their own particular risk and own particular viewpoints and history,” Dr. Mirgain said.

“I think it’s a new normal. It’s going to be different. Different is not always a bad thing. Sometimes change is good,” Kasey said.

While the future may not be picture-perfect, Dunmore said it’s brighter.

“I am so hopeful that the kids will be able to come spend the night again. I’m hopeful that we can get back to that kind of normal,” Dunmore said.

