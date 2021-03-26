Office Depot, Office Max to laminate COVID-19 vaccine cards for free

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who are worried about their proof of COVID-19 vaccination card getting damaged or stained can get the card laminated for free at two office supply stores.

Office Max and Office Depot said patrons can bring the card into their stores in order to get it laminated anytime through July 25.

The company stated there is no minimum purchase necessary to get the vaccine card laminated.

Those who take advantage of the offer will have to use the code 52516714 at checkout.

