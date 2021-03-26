One man injured, one cat dead in Baraboo house fire

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is injured and one cat is dead Thursday afternoon following a fire in a Baraboo home.

The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and Delton Fire Department were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 400 block of West Maple Street in West Baraboo for a structure fire.

When Baraboo Police Department officers arrived, they saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the single story home. Firefighters stated in a news release that they began their efforts in putting out the fire on the exterior of the building, while another crew went through the front of the home to extinguish the fire.

Officials continued, saying one man had minor injures as a result of smoke exposure. Firefighters rescued two cats from the residence, but said one cat had died.

No firefighters were injured as a result of this incident.

Baraboo Fire also said the home had moderate damage and is considered uninhabitable at this time. The family members that are displaced are staying with family, they added.

Alliant Energy assisted at the scene by securing the electric and gas supply in the home.

The Baraboo Fire Dept. and Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.