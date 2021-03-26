Advertisement

One man injured, one cat dead in Baraboo house fire

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is injured and one cat is dead Thursday afternoon following a fire in a Baraboo home.

The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and Delton Fire Department were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 400 block of West Maple Street in West Baraboo for a structure fire.

When Baraboo Police Department officers arrived, they saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the rear of the single story home. Firefighters stated in a news release that they began their efforts in putting out the fire on the exterior of the building, while another crew went through the front of the home to extinguish the fire.

Officials continued, saying one man had minor injures as a result of smoke exposure. Firefighters rescued two cats from the residence, but said one cat had died.

No firefighters were injured as a result of this incident.

Baraboo Fire also said the home had moderate damage and is considered uninhabitable at this time. The family members that are displaced are staying with family, they added.

Alliant Energy assisted at the scene by securing the electric and gas supply in the home.

The Baraboo Fire Dept. and Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
An unlikely pairing: cheese and a COVID-19 vaccine
4 candidates vying for State Senate District 13 seat
4 candidates vying for State Senate District 13 seat
The Wisconsin DHS wants you to know it's still important to follow Covid-19 safety precautions...
2 South Central Wis. health centers receive grants to support COVID-19 vaccine efforts
Over the past year, words that were both uncommon and unheard of have come to define our lives....
Linguists explain how COVID vocabulary spread around the world
Sun Prairie agency receives grant to build on emergency preparedness efforts