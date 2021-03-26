Teenagers arrested for a series of thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple teenagers were taken into custody after a series of thefts Thursday in the Hilldale Shopping Center.

According to Madison Police, one suspect approached a 42-year-old woman’s car in the parking lot of the Target in Hilldale Shopping Center and stole her backpack. They then left and got into a reported stolen car.

That suspect previously stole another purse from a 70-year-old woman as she was walking into a Walmart on Watts Road.

After the theft at Hilldale, officers spotted the car allegedly speeding and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle evaded officers before it eventually crashed near Pheasant Ridge Trail.

The occupants fled on foot but were eventually taken into custody after they were discovered hiding in an apartment.

Police recovered stolen items from the two incidents and took in four people for multiple offenses.

A 12-year-old and 15-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The two other suspects — a 17-year old and 18-year-old — were taken to the Dane County Jail where they were booked on multiple charges including strong armed robbery, bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent.

