Rainy start to the Weekend; Showers begin tomorrow morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds hung around longer than expected Friday afternoon. As a result, afternoon temperatures were running several degrees cooler than forecast. Clouds will filter sunshine until sunset. More clouds move in with tomorrow’s rainfall.

Scattered showers move in from the south during Saturday morning. A brief lull in rainfall may take place as the center of low-pressure moves through southern Wisconsin lunchtime Saturday. Additional showers are possible with frontal passage during the afternoon. Most of the area could receive between 0.25″ - .50″ of rain.

Rain wraps up as the front passes by Saturday evening/early Sunday morning. Breezy NW winds take over on Sunday - blasting the cloud cover out and dropping temperatures into the mid 30′s Sunday morning. Highs will only reach into the upper 40′s - near 50°F.

Southerly winds bring in warmer temperatures Monday/Tuesday. Highs will near 60°F. Another frontal system could bring more rain on Tuesday. Highs will settle in the 40′s for the remainder of the week.

