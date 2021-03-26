Report: Madison-native Shaka Smart heading to Marquette

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It will be a homecoming of sorts for Madison-native Shaka Smart who, according to reports, will be leaving the University of Texas for a return to the Badger State.

Smart, who graduated from Oregon High School, will be taking the reins of the Marquette men’s basketball program soon, the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Friday morning, citing his sources.

Texas coach Shaka Smart is headed to Marquette, sources told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2021

Smart has been in Austin since since 2015, racking up a 109-86 record in that time. While he did lead Texas to an NIT championship in the 2018-19 season, his Longhorn teams never advanced past the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in three appearances, including this year.

The 43-year-old Smart shot to coaching stardom in 2011 when he led Virginia Commonwealth on a Cinderella-run to the Final Four.

He would take over for Steve Wojciechowski, who has been Marquette’s head coach since 2014, going 115-81 over that span.

