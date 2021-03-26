Advertisement

Rock Co. shuts down its COVID-19 vaccine registry

Dr. Chris Hammer of Hammer Chiropractic in Milton, and his entire team got vaccinated at...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Public Health Dept. is removing the vaccine registration forms from its website and instead will be urging people to use the state’s registry instead.

On Friday, the agency announced its forms would be pulled from the county website immediately, explaining that its own review determined the forms may actually slow down the process for someone needing to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who has completed a form will still be matched with a provider and contacted by the health department when a vaccination is available. Its hotline, too, will stay active for anyone with questions on how to find a vaccine provider. It is available by calling 608-352-6727.

In absence of its own registry, Rock Co. health officials are encouraging people to sign up for the state-run Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-684-1064.

