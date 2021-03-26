Advertisement

Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has been named this year’s recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for being the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

The honor was announced Friday by the JFK Library Foundation in Boston.

The 74-year-old Romney says he is inspired by his late father to do what’s right regardless of consequence. The award was created by the family of the late President Kennedy to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.

Trump’s first trial in 2020 focused on the president’s relationship with Ukraine.

