Sheriff: 15 lbs. of marijuana found in truck during traffic stop

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver and passenger who couldn’t seem to get their stories straight during a traffic stop Thursday helped lead to a major drug bust near Fennimore, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped the truck, driven by Kyle Rich, shortly before noon along Hwy. 61 north for a registration violation.

When what the 53-year-old Rich told the deputy didn’t align with what his passenger Taryn Waddington, 37, said, the deputy called in a K9 unit.

The dog alerted deputies to the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle found 15 lbs. of marijuana stashed in the truck, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Nearly $900 in cash was also recovered.

Rich was arrested on counts of impaired driving and possession with the intent to deliver THC.

