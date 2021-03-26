Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Social Security Administration is asking community leaders to help share information on benefit programs with vulnerable populations.

Commissioner of Social Security, Andrew Saul, said in a statement that the agency is looking to raise awareness on their national outreach campaign for applying for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

“I made this issue a strategic agency priority and focused resources to reach vulnerable communities and help them access our services and receive their benefits,” Saul said.

These populations can include those with low income, limited proficiency in English, have a mental illness or those who are homeless.

“Social Security is working on many initiatives to reach vulnerable populations and I am pleased to share information about our national outreach campaign, developed in collaboration with leaders in the community, to raise awareness of the SSI and SSDI programs,” Saul added.

The agency also noted that people can apply for SSI benefits through an appointment over the phone. Those interested should call 1-800-772-121 to find out more information about the program or set up an appointment. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing should call 1-800-325-0778.

Here are the efforts listed in the campaign:

A new webpage, People Helping Others , for anyone who could assist another person with accessing Social Security’s programs and services.

A new outreach website where all partner groups can access informational materials to share through their networks, including resources tailored to specific vulnerable populations.

An updated Faith-Based and Community Groups website with a new outreach toolkit and SSI and SSDI fact sheets. The agency coordinated this effort with the White House, and the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships is helping to promote these resources.

An upcoming national advertising campaign to support all outreach efforts on TV, radio, and social media, with special emphasis on children with disabilities (see the recently redesigned website focused on SSI for children). TV and radio PSAs highlighting SSI for children currently are being tested in the Dallas area to determine their impact.

The agency is now completing training videos for community-based caseworkers to help their clients with the SSI application process.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.