Some Rain, Some Sun, and Some Wind this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We will have a variety of weather during the weekend as the rather active weather pattern continues. For today, weak high pressure will scour out any lingering clouds and precipitation this morning. Lots of sunshine is expected for the afternoon with highs near the 50 degree mark.

Developing low pressure to the southwest will bring rain to southern Wisconsin for the first part of the weekend. For Madison and areas south and west of Madison, the rain will make its way in around or prior to daybreak. The bulk of the rain will fall in the morning with isolates light showers in the afternoon. A quick shot of rain is expected to redevelop during the early evening.

Highs will be in the low 50s over the three days. Rain will be likely for Saturday, especially in the morning. (wmtv weather)

By Sunday, sunshine returns but breezy conditions are expected. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Highs will be around 50 but we will have wind chills in the 30s in the morning and 40s during the afternoon.

Milder temperatures will return next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid-60s.

