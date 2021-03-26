Advertisement

Sun Prairie agency receives grant to build on emergency preparedness efforts

(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie law enforcement, EMS and fire agencies received a $8,500 grant Thursday in order to build on the city’s emergency preparedness efforts.

The Homeland Security Exercise Grant is awarded through Wisconsin Emergency Management, in partnership with Dane County Emergency Management.

City of Sun Prairie’s Emergency Medical Services Department, Police Department, and Fire Department said they will use the grant throughout the rest of the year in order to examine their emergency incident processes. The agencies will do this through mock responses to possible emergency scenarios.

The safety officials will then practice these methods to enhance their response efficiency, communication and other factors.

The agencies said they were “grateful” for the support of the Dane County Emergency Management and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

