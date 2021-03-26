Advertisement

UW Health doctor encourages patience during vaccine rollout

Protocols for those who have received the vaccine.
Next week, 9,500 doses are expected
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County reports that 33.5% of the county’s population is vaccinated with at least the first dose, while 19.7% are fully vaccinated. So what is the procedure for those with the vaccine?

UW Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson encourages people to have patience despite pandemic fatigue.

“I think the plea I would put out is we’re really close, and the more we control this right now, in two, three months if we do control those things, is my optimistic opinion and assessment,” said Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson recommends following the CDC guidelines for the vaccinated. Wear a mask in public and practice social distancing. Close contact situations are safe with other vaccinated people, but it is still possible for vaccinated people to spread the virus to the unvaccinated. Dr. Anderson recommended these measures to slow the spread until a higher percentage of the public is vaccinated.

“For people in between their first and second dose of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it is important to adhere to all the CDC guidelines,” said Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Anderson added that enough people could be vaccinated by midsummer to return to some normalcy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

