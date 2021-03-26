Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Why is Wisconsin behind other states vaccine eligibility?

The NBC15 is answering your questions about vaccine eligibility in Wisconsin compared to other states.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 is answering your questions about vaccine eligibility in Wisconsin compared to other states. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Answer: DHS says every state is different and is making different calculations in the vaccination rollout.

The Department of Health Services addressed this during a media briefing. DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says it’s tough to compare states to one another.

“It’s an apples to oranges comparison from state-to-state,” said Van Dijk. “We have different avenues for vaccine supply, we’ve had different phasing, we have different populations, we have different number of vaccinators.”

While Wisconsin anticipates the general public will become eligible on May 1st, health officials say that timeline is constantly being evaluated.

“Once we feel confident in the supply of the vaccine that you’re receiving and the pacing of the vaccine, we will make a decision and we will announce it,” said Van Dijk.

Here’s a look around the Midwest at when vaccinations are opening up to the general public.

  • Illinois – April 12
  • Indiana – March 31
  • Iowa – April 5
  • Michigan – April 5
  • Minnesota – March 30

