Wells Fargo donates $20k to Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wells Fargo announced a $20,000 donation to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in an effort to fight hunger.

Millions of people face hungry every day, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the problem. One in eight Wisconsinite’s struggle with hunger, according to the foodbank.

Wells Fargo is said to have a long-standing relationship with Feeding America—the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country—and it’s foodbanks, which includes Second Harvest.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift from Wells Fargo,” said Second Harvest president & CEO Michelle Orge. “It’s because of gifts like this that we are able to help those in our community who are most vulnerable.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.