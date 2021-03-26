Advertisement

Wisconsin superintendent candidate emails questioned

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly used a school district email account to collect personal email addresses from superintendents across the state two weeks before she launched her campaign.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Friday that Underly used her Pecatonica School District account twice to gather contact information just before she launched her campaign last year.

The emails were provided to the newspaper by the campaign of Underly’s opponent, Deb Kerr.

The winner of the April 6 election will lead the state Department of Public Instruction. Underly’s emails asked superintendents for personal email addresses so she could send them something later that she didn’t want to send over her district account.

Her campaign spokeswoman calls it “standard practice.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Four candidates are running in the state senate district 13 special election.
Four candidates make their case for vacant State Senate District 13 seat
Spencer Zimmerman is a third party candidate running for the state senate district 13 seat
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Zimmerman Full Interview
WEB EXCLUSIVE: John Jagler Full Interview
Ben Schmitz is an independent candidate running for the state senate district 13 seat.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Ben Schmitz Full Interview