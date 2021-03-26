You can start getting your cocktails to go now

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurants and bars across Wisconsin will now be allowed to start selling mixed drinks and glasses of wine in to-go packages.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation authorizing any Class B alcohol license holder to sell wine and mixed drinks in sealed, tamper-proof to-go containers. The drinks could be sold for pickup only, not delivery.

The bill overwhelmingly passed the state Senate on Tuesday after clearing the House on a voice vote last week.

Supporters hope it will offer another way for bars and restaurants to attract customers. Alcohol sales also have a higher profit margin than food.

More than 30 states have similar laws.

It is one of two bipartisan bills designed to bolster the businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second bill would allow people to order alcohol from grocery stores and taverns online or by phone and pick it up in a parking space associated with the seller. The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote with no debate. It now goes to the Assembly.

