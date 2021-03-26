Advertisement

You can start getting your cocktails to go now

Public & Main Paloma
Public & Main Paloma
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurants and bars across Wisconsin will now be allowed to start selling mixed drinks and glasses of wine in to-go packages.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation authorizing any Class B alcohol license holder to sell wine and mixed drinks in sealed, tamper-proof to-go containers. The drinks could be sold for pickup only, not delivery.

The bill overwhelmingly passed the state Senate on Tuesday after clearing the House on a voice vote last week.

Supporters hope it will offer another way for bars and restaurants to attract customers. Alcohol sales also have a higher profit margin than food.

More than 30 states have similar laws.

It is one of two bipartisan bills designed to bolster the businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second bill would allow people to order alcohol from grocery stores and taverns online or by phone and pick it up in a parking space associated with the seller. The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote with no debate. It now goes to the Assembly.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking after touring the Ho-Chunk Nation's COVID-19 vaccination...
Evers vetoes bill requiring plan for state workers to return
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant discovered in Wisconsin
One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Competency, homicide charges focus of suspect’s court appearance
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, bottom right, warms up in the bullpen as socially...
Brewers release pitchers Brad Boxberger, Jordan Zimmermann