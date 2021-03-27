Advertisement

43-year-old man accused of delivery of cocaine in Dane Co. drug investigation

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old man who was the suspect in a drug investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force was arrested last week in Dodge County for an alleged operating while intoxicated citation.

The Madison Police Department reports James Walker was the suspect of an ongoing investigation before he was arrested on March 18 in Dodge County for his fourth alleged OWI offense.

MPD stated Walker is accused of three counts of delivery of cocaine, in reference to the Dane County drug investigation.

Walker is currently in the Dane County Jail in relation to the drug charges, MPD added.

