Advertisement

450 new COVID-19 cases; 16.8 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

(wagm)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest vaccine data from the Department of Health Services shows 16.8 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, while 28.8 percent have received their first dose.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 3,742 tests over the past day—450 of them returned positive. The state has reported daily COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for a little over a month and a half now, according to the DHS COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 472.

Another 50 people checked in to hospitals with COVID-19 over the past day. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity, according to the DHS.

The agency recorded one death Saturday. The total COVID-19 deaths in the state now sits at 6,598.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 575,320, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.7 percent have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter
James Madison Memorial High School in Madison (MMSD)
School board to weigh renaming Madison Memorial High School

Latest News

Mask
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez on game cancellation
Report: UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement
Arianna Bustamante, 17, is missing from West Allis with her infant daughter
Police: Missing teen and 2-month-old may be in Dane County
Weekend Forecast - Umbrella Today & Sunglasses Tomorrow