450 new COVID-19 cases; 16.8 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest vaccine data from the Department of Health Services shows 16.8 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, while 28.8 percent have received their first dose.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 3,742 tests over the past day—450 of them returned positive. The state has reported daily COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for a little over a month and a half now, according to the DHS COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 472.

Another 50 people checked in to hospitals with COVID-19 over the past day. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity, according to the DHS.

The agency recorded one death Saturday. The total COVID-19 deaths in the state now sits at 6,598.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 575,320, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.7 percent have recovered.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. Testing is key to helping us #StopTheSpread:

➡ Contact your provider

➡ Find a community testing site: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE

➡ Get an at-home collection kit: https://t.co/LZTKaZhE7m pic.twitter.com/B853gcbAZx — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 27, 2021

