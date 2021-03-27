A few more showers before Sunday sunshine; Much warmer Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds were draped over all of Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. After widespread showers in the morning, rain became more spotty in the afternoon. A few spotty showers (and perhaps some embedded thunder) are possible this evening as the system exits.

Lows fall into the mid 30s tonight under a clearing sky. Winds turn out of the northwest on Sunday - gusting upwards of 25-30mph. Sunshine returns to cap off the weekend. Sunshine continues into the Monday, but winds switch out of the SW - gusts could near 40-50mph. Temperatures will warm well into the 60′s across southern Wisconsin. Some places will flirt with the 70°F mark.

A passing frontal system may bring a brief shower or two on Tuesday. The drop in temperatures will be far more noticeable. Highs will drop into the upper 30′s on Wednesday and make a gradual climb into the 40s and eventually the 50s by Friday. High-pressure moves in for the end of next week - keeping things calm for much of the Badger State.

