Dodge County Sheriff’s Office launches app for citizens to reach department

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County sheriff announced a new app Friday that residents can download to connect with the department, including by sending a tip from their phone.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement that the app will provide the department with the ability to reach citizens where they are- on their smartphones.

“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” Sheriff Schmidt said. “A mobile app offers us a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public.”

The app, developed by TheSheriffApp.com, can help citizen send a tip, view warrants and access COVID-19 updates and resources. Users who download the app will also have access to view the most wanted criminals in Dodge County, send in an incident report and receive push notifications from the department.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Dodge Sheriff WI”.

