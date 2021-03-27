Friday Football Blitz: First week of spring football

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marked a first for Wisconsin- spring football kicked off for some area high schools.

Many districts postponed fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding off on football until now.

Sun Prairie debuted a new venue Friday night, which has a 4,400 seating capacity. However, the crowd was limited to just family in attendance to watch Sun Prairie take on Verona. Both teams played their first football game since 2019.

Verona head coach Dave Richardson said the team was making the most of the spring season.

“So I think it’s a benefit to be honest. It’s a spring season,” Richardson said. " It’s our spring football season and colleges get to do it all the time, and ow we get to do it, and it’s just building to the future and we’ll see how it goes.”

The 28 seniors on Sun Prairie’s team have had to wait 504 days since their last game was played. Head coach Brian Kaminski named them all team captains for their patience and hard work in the long offseason.

“It’s just been crazy so I think all of our seniors really stepped up their leadership and understand,” Kaminski said. “You know each day, tomorrow is not guaranteed so live today as best you can and not let somebody outwork.”

Sun Prairie ultimately defeated Verona 17-0 after debuting their new home.

Aaron Mack’s debut as DeForest head coach is off to a great start as the Norskies lead Craig 56-7 right before half. New turf at DMB Stadium doesn’t look half bad either 😎 #NBC15Blitz #wisfb pic.twitter.com/PCIZYHQb3Y — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 27, 2021

