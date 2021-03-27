Advertisement

Janesville PD search for 19-year-old woman missing since Sunday

(KWQC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman, who they say was last seen on Sunday.

Police sent a missing person alert around 8 p.m. Friday night, asking the public to help them locate Julia Wittman.

Janesville PD described Wittman as 5′7″ in height, weighing 230 pounds, and having brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who has information on Wittman’s location is urged to call the Janesville Police Department (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.

The public can also text crime tips to 274637 by typing JACS + message.

