Local doctors note decrease in issues with children’s bowel movements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Doctors are seeing a decrease Friday in issues with children’s bowel movements, a shift they say will have positive long-term impacts for children.

UW Health’s pediatric urologist Dr. Walid Farhat says the decrease in cases of Bladder and Bowel Dysfunction, or issues with a child’s bowel movements or urinating, is “good news.”

“Bladder and Bowel Dysfunction has become very common over the last 70 years for several reasons,” Dr. Farhat said.

Dr. Farhat said “wetting accidents” can cause major stress in school-aged children. If left untreated, UW Health said the issues can also lead to bladder and kidney problems for adults.

Dr. Farhat said, however, a number of factors impacted by the pandemic have kept the number of BBD cases down.

“More parents were working out of the house, kids were out of the home for longer, diets have come to include more fast and processed foods, and even the use of devices like tablets or video games has kept kids from regular bathroom breaks,” Dr. Farhat explained.

UW Health advised families to keep good nutrition, hydration and bathroom posture in mind when it comes to decreasing BBD. Children should also avoid “the 5 Cs” that can cause bladder irritants, which are caffeine, chocolate, citrus carbonation and food colorings.

