Madison band celebrates one-year anniversary of quarantine concerts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail celebrated one year of hosting live concerts from their backyard Friday evening, taking it back to the beginning.

To commemorate their quarantine anniversary, the band brought back the setlist from their very first at-home concert.

When music venues shut down in March 2020, Harmonious Wail had music to share but nowhere to play.

“The calendar disappeared,” said vocalist Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, adding, “Major tours in the UK, Ireland, Scotland, our own Milwaukee Summerfest for instance, just all went away.”

The setback did not stop them. Band leader Sims Delaney-Pothoff said, “We have to play music.”

After some brainstorming, Sims and Maggie decided to turn their backyard and porch into a stage, playing an entire concert outside and streaming it online.

“Cheering started from one neighbor, and then more neighbors and then more neighbors. We found out there were people in the street out in front of our house,” Maggie described their first show.

One show turned into weekly “Quarantini Under the Oak” concerts, with the band playing outside even in the snow. Eventually, Maggie said they moved into the enclosed porch for a little more warmth.

The band continued to livestream every Friday evening, dealing with their share of technological challenges.

“We’d open the window and throw the Ethernet cable out the window,” Sims said, laughing. “We now own 450 feet of Ethernet cable.”

The band said adjusting to playing at home in front of a computer was a major learning curve, but bringing the joy of live music to their audience is what matters.

“What we’d kind of like to put out there is, we’re doing what we love,” Sims said, adding, “Music will not die, nor the spirit or the lift of it, will not die.”

The band has had to postpone several tours and events because of COVID, but they are hoping some form of live music returns soon. Right now, they are planning a tour through Scotland and Ireland during May and June of 2022.

For now, Harmonious Wail plans to continue their backyard concerts. The livestreams can be found on their Facebook page.

