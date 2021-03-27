Advertisement

Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A woman has lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the Brooklyn judge threw out the case.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after attorney Howard Greenwald said he could not breathe wearing the mask in the newly reopened court.

Knipel was hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring. He insisted the lawyer comply with rules requiring masks in all state court buildings. He told the newspaper in an interview that “the most important protocol is wearing a mask.”

