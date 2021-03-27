Police: Missing teen and 2-month-old may be in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The West Allis Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old and her 2-month-old daughter. Police believe they may be in Manitowoc or Dane County.

Police say Arianna Bustamante ran away from her West Allis home with her daughter Yesenia on Thursday, March 25.

Arianna is described as 5′6″ tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie with the Rugrats cartoon on it and jeans.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact police.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.