Advertisement

Police: Missing teen and 2-month-old may be in Dane County

Arianna Bustamante, 17, is missing from West Allis with her infant daughter
Arianna Bustamante, 17, is missing from West Allis with her infant daughter(Photo provided)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The West Allis Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old and her 2-month-old daughter. Police believe they may be in Manitowoc or Dane County.

Police say Arianna Bustamante ran away from her West Allis home with her daughter Yesenia on Thursday, March 25.

Arianna is described as 5′6″ tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie with the Rugrats cartoon on it and jeans.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact police.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter
James Madison Memorial High School in Madison (MMSD)
School board to weigh renaming Madison Memorial High School

Latest News

Weekend Forecast - Umbrella Today & Sunglasses Tomorrow
Umbrellas Up - Soggy Saturday Morning
When music venues shut down in 2020, Harmonious Wail turned their backyard into a stage,...
Madison band celebrates one-year anniversary of quarantine concerts
Friday Football Blitz kicks off for spring
Friday Football Blitz kicks off for spring