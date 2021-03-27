Report: UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is expected to announce his retirement, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Alvarez established Wisconsin football as a Big Ten power in the 1990s— leading them to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl championships. He has served as UW’s Athletic Director since 2006.

Alvarez is expected to make an official announcement in the coming weeks, Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tweeted Saturday. Potrykus indicated Alavarez could stay on through July.

Some #Badgers news for you today: Barry Alvarez, UW's full-time AD since 2006, is close to retiring. Expect an announcement sometime in the next couple weeks. Sounds as if Alvarez could stay on through July. We'll have a quick story on our site soon. He is 74. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 27, 2021

UW’s Deputy Athletic Director Chris McIntosh has been groomed to succeed Alvarez, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Though, a source said it’s unclear if he will be the new athletic director.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.