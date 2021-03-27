Advertisement

Report: UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement

Alvarez is expected to make an official announcement in the coming weeks
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez on game cancellation
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is expected to announce his retirement, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Alvarez established Wisconsin football as a Big Ten power in the 1990s— leading them to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl championships. He has served as UW’s Athletic Director since 2006.

Alvarez is expected to make an official announcement in the coming weeks, Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tweeted Saturday. Potrykus indicated Alavarez could stay on through July.

UW’s Deputy Athletic Director Chris McIntosh has been groomed to succeed Alvarez, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Though, a source said it’s unclear if he will be the new athletic director.

