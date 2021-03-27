Umbrellas Up - Soggy Saturday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UMBRELLAS UP - Widespread light rain will increase from south to north across the area Saturday morning. With temperatures in the upper 30s and lowers 40s, this round of precipitation will likely be only rain. Light rain and wet roads will impact anyone traveling Saturday morning. The widespread rain will be lifting north of Madison and through the northern half of the area around noon. Most of the widespread rain will be north of the area by 4 p.m. Even though the widespread rain will be lifting north and out of the area, scattered showers will continue the rest of the day and this evening. Saturday will not be total washout.

Future Radar Saturday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Saturday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Saturday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread rainfall totals on Saturday will be near 0.25″. At most, a few spots could see up to 0.5″ of rain. Flooding and strong storms are not expected on Saturday. The potential for any thunder will likely remain very low. The rain on Saturday will put another dent in the precipitation deficit in Madison.

Rainfall Potential Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will be above average for this time of year. High temperatures will be near or just above 50 degrees. The average high for today is 48 degrees. The wind will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Any chance for rain will come to an end early Saturday night. The clouds will start to breakup overnight into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. The wind will pick up out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Wind chills Sunday morning will be in the lower 20s.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be sunny, seasonable and windy. High temperatures on Sunday will be on either side of 50 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The wind will be the only weather problem on Sunday.

Monday will likely be the warmest day next week. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 60s, which is well above average for this time of year. Monday will also be very windy. Expect a south wind at 15 -25 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

A cold front will impact the area on Tuesday this front will bring in a slight chance of rain and knock our temperatures down. Temperatures could start dropping Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s.

Despite a ton of sunshine, the middle of the week will be cool with below average temperatures. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the lower 40s. Overnight lows Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night will be in the 20s. Temperatures will start to rebound by the end of the workweek.

