50 tenants displaced after early morning apartment fire

(Gray Media)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifty tenants are displaced after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, crews responded to a three-story multi-family residence on the 100 block of St. Lawrence Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the smell of smoke in the building. When they arrived, they found fire coming out of a second-floor apartment window.

Five tenants were trapped on the second floor and were rescued by ground ladders, two tenants were rescued from the third floor and one tenant was rescued from the first floor, according to the Janesville FD.

The Janesville FD says two tenants were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. One pet died in the fire. In total, 50 tenants were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting 22 of those tenants.

The Janesville FD says tenants were taken to the Senior Center and were not allowed back into the building.

While the fire was contained to a single apartment and second floor hallway, all floors had smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and units are still on scene for firewatch, the FD says.

