60′s for Monday; Roller Coaster Temps for the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gusty NW winds brought in a clear sky for Sunday afternoon. Highs climbed into the lower and mid 40′s across southern Wisconsin. Winds slack off tonight - allowing temperatures to drop back into the upper 20′s. The clear sky remains through Monday. However, a strong low-pressure system will amplify the pressure field across the Plains tomorrow.

SW winds usher in warmer air - driving highs into the lower and mid 60′s. Some places could get close to 70°F on Monday. Winds may gust as high as 40-50 mph in the afternoon. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Grant, Crawford, Vernon, Richland, Juneau & Adams counties on Monday.

Winds subside into Tuesday as a frontal boundary moves through. Cloud cover increases with this feature, but most stay dry. There will be an outside chance for a spotty shower, but the atmosphere will remain mostly dry. Winds switch out of the NW following the front. Highs on Tuesday go from the lower 50′s to the upper 30′s by Wednesday.

High-pressure moves in late week - keeping the sunshine in the forecast through next weekend. Highs will climb through the 50′s and into the lower/mid 60s by next weekend.

