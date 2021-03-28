Cole Caufield signs entry-level contract with Canadiens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After leading the Wisconsin Badgers to its first regular season conference championship in over 20 years, Cole Caufield is taking the next step in his career by signing an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Caufield will earn $700,000 at the NHL level in 2020-21 and $832,500 in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 by signing his ELC. Caufield will also receive signing bonus payments of $92,500 in all three seasons and will earn $70,000 per season at the AHL level. The deal also contains performance bonuses up to a maximum of $300,000 in 2021-22 and up to a maximum of $850,000 in 2022-23.

Montreal drafted Caufield before he ever logged a minute for the Badgers with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft. After a freshman season where Caufield torched the Big Ten scoring 19 goals and 17 assists he returned to Madison to improve his game to the tune of 30 goals and 22 assists while leading Wisconsin to its first NCAA tournament since 2014.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year ELC with forward Cole Caufield. (2020-21 to 2022-2023)



#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2021

Despite the disappointing early exit for UW, losing to Bemidji State in the opening game 6-3, Caufield still led the nation in scoring and is the favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to men’s college hockey’s best player in the country.

Cole Caufield one timers, there's nothing like them. #ColeForHobey ties thing up at 1 for the #Badgers right before the end of the second period. pic.twitter.com/R2YHM4Rtqi — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 6, 2021

