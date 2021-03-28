Advertisement

Families flock to Waunakee Easter Bunny drive-thru

Event organizers from the village center said roughly 500 kids came to the event
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain or shine, Waunakee welcomed the Easter Bunny during a drive-thru version of a village tradition in Ripp Park this morning.

“Given the rain, the people in the cars are happy and dry. We’re not so dry but I think the kids are really loving it,” Waunakee Village Center Youth and Family Coordinator Connie Gavinski said.

Last years event was cancelled due to COVID-19, but this year roughly 500 kids came to the drive-thru, according to event organizers.

As they waited to meet the Easter Bunny, families got free bunny ears and took part in a scavenger hunt.

