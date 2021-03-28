Advertisement

Helicopter crashes in Alaska killing 5, seriously injuring 1

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (AP) - Authorities in Alaska say five people have died and one person is in serious but stable condition after a helicopter crashed in the area of Knik Glacier.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Eurocopter AS50 crashed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers says they received a report of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris.

A team from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched just after 10 p.m. The team found five occupants dead and a sole survivor, who was transported to a hospital.

No identities were immediately released. Authorities say they are notifying next of kin.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits

Latest News

50 tenants displaced after early morning apartment fire
Wisconsin, Minnesota DNR tackle invasive carp on Mississippi
Up and down temperatures this week
Holy Week during a pandemic
Madison Diocese shares guidelines for Holy Week celebrations