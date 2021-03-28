Helicopter crashes in Alaska killing 5, seriously injuring 1

PALMER, Alaska (AP) - Authorities in Alaska say five people have died and one person is in serious but stable condition after a helicopter crashed in the area of Knik Glacier.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Eurocopter AS50 crashed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers says they received a report of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris.

A team from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched just after 10 p.m. The team found five occupants dead and a sole survivor, who was transported to a hospital.

No identities were immediately released. Authorities say they are notifying next of kin.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)