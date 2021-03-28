Madison Diocese shares guidelines for Holy Week celebrations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year ago, the Diocese of Madison cancelled public mass weeks before Easter. This year, the Diocese of Madison said Holy Week will look a little different.

Churchgoers will still see limited capacity at in-person mass, but many parishes have added services to accommodate more people for Easter and other Holy Week celebrations. Most perishes are also still offering live streamed services online, the Diocese added.

“Now, if they feel safe, this would be a great time to come because people do miss it, and this is the right time to kind of start up again to do in-person once you feel safe,” Monsignor James Bartylla, vicar general of the Diocese of Madison said.

Palm Sunday service at St. Maria Goretti. The Diocese of Madison told me churches are continuing to limit capacity during Holy Week, but many parishes have scheduled additional masses to accommodate more people. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/VKaza7cNNW — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) March 27, 2021

The Diocese said they have also maintained several safety guidelines in keeping with local health orders and have added their own policies including no congregational singing.

“Capacity limits, the masks, the physical distancing, sanitary measures, all those are in place,” Bartylla explained.

Bartylla added churches have seen more people coming to in-person mass, particularly older members of their congregations as they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think we’re going to see that across the board,” he said.

The Diocese of Madison suggests people check with their local parish to find out how they are managing mass during Holy Week because some are asking people to make reservations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.