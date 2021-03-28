Nutrient rich foods to build healthy bone structure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are several key ingredients involved in bone health: calcium, magnesium and vitamins D, K, and A.

Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Miller says most of us think of dairy products when we think of strong bones.

“If you’re consuming three servings of dairy each day, you have a great start,” said Miller.

She says leafy greens are a good source of magnesium and mushrooms, salmon, and eggs (the yolk) are good sources of Vitamin D.

“If you aren’t already, consider including dairy foods, eggs, dark leafy greens and mushrooms into your regular foods and meals,” said Miller. “Eating an overall balanced variety of foods is the best way to help every process in the body function and work the best to develop and maintain health.”

Below is a recipe to try that contains the recommended nutrients.

INGREDIENTS

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1 tablespoon cooking oil

3 c. chopped fresh broccoli

1 ½ c. sliced fresh mushrooms

1 garlic clove, minced

½ medium onion, chopped

5 eggs, lightly beaten

1 (15-ounce) container ricotta cheese

1 c. shredded Wisconsin cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drain spinach and press between layers of paper towels to remove excess moisture. Set aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccoli, mushrooms, garlic and onion; cook, stirring constantly, 8 minutes or until tender; drain well. Place eggs and ricotta in a large mixing bowl; stir until blended. Stir in spinach, broccoli mixture, cheddar and salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into a lightly greased 10-inch spring form pan, or comparable baking dish or deep skillet. Bake 1 hour or until set. Let stand 10 minutes. Carefully remove sides if using a spring form pan and cut quiche into wedges. Note: if you use a baking pan or skillet wider than 10-inches, the quiche may cook faster; it is cooked when set in the center.

