Up and down temperatures and lots of wind this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Buckle Up - We are going to take a ride on a temperature roller coast this week. Temperatures will be going up and down all week. The warmest day this week will be Monday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will bring in a late season shot of Arctic air by midweek. The coldest stretch of weather this week will come Wednesday through Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the 30s.

Down & Up Temperatures (WMTV NBC15)

Make sure to grab a heavy jacket before you step out the door Sunday morning. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s. With a northwest wind at 10-15 mph, wind chills are in the 20s across most of the area. There is an area of rain/snow that is moving east across the northeastern corner of the area. No accumulations and travel impacts are expected. Any chance of rain/snow will be gone by sunrise.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny, seasonable and breezy day. Any clouds that are around Sunday morning will quickly move east of the area by Sunday afternoon. Expect a lot of sunshine Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will be near or just below average for this time of year. The average high for March 28 in Madison is 49 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. The wind will start to lighten up late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Today's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be mostly clear and seasonably chilly. Low temperatures will range from the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Even though the full moon peaked on Saturday, the moon will still appear full Sunday night and Monday night. With a mostly clear sky, Sunday night will be a great opportunity to check out the worm moon.

Worm Moon - March's Full Moon (WMTV NBC15)

Monday will be a warm and windy day. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time year. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few places could flirt with 70 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 45 mph. Winds this strong could impact traveling and blow away lose items. Monday will also feature a ton of sunshine.

Forecast Highs - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will slide through the area on Tuesday. This front will bring in a low chance for rain and knock down our temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to 50s. High temperatures on Tuesday will likely be recorded in the morning. Temperatures will either hold steady or drop a few degrees throughout the day.

Wednesday will be the coldest day this week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures Wednesday night could drop into the teens.

Temperatures will slowly rebound the rest of the week and into Easter weekend. Right now, the rest of the week looks quiet with a lot of sunshine.

