VACCINE Q&A: Can I request a specific vaccine?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about making vaccine brand requests.

“I only want to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine! Can this be requested? If so where??

Answer: No.

When you make a vaccine appointment, you can not request a specific vaccine. It all depends on what doses were allocated to the specific vaccinator that week.

Jessica Turner, a Communications Specialist for the Rock County Public Health Dept., says there’s not a way to set aside certain brands for each person getting vaccinated.

“The state is only receiving a certain amount of each manufacturer’s vaccine and they’re allocating it based on their determinations,” said Turner. “The vaccine providers don’t necessarily know from week to week what manufacturer they will be able to provide.”

Department of Health Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says all three vaccines are effective.

“The data is showing that when it comes to the important markers against protecting against severe disease against death all three are performing really well,” said Van Dijk.

However, if you prefer a certain vaccine or you’re a 16 or 17-year-old and only authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine, you can view which vaccines are available at listed locations on the CDC’s Vaccine Finder map.

