VACCINE Q&A: If you’re vaccinated outside of where you live, which county gets the credit?

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about vaccine data tracking. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

My husband is an optometrist with SSM. He works in the Dodgeville office which is in Iowa County. He received the vaccine in Dane County at the St. Mary’s hospital, and we live in Lancaster which is in Grant Co. Which county gets the credit for Tom receiving the vaccine?

Lisa

Answer: The county where you live counts the vaccination even if you get vaccinated outside of your residential county.

For example, if a Dane County resident travels to the DHS Community Based Clinic in Rock County, then Dane County gets the credit.

Jessica Turner, a communications specialist with Rock County Health Dept., says the vaccine information is entered into the Wisconsin Immunization registry.

“When it’s entered in there, it’s entered based on a person’s home address,” said Turner. “That’s how we can track what county those numbers should be counted for.”

