Wisconsin, Minnesota DNR tackle invasive carp on Mississippi

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Fisheries crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota plan to gather near La Crosse next month and attempt a new technique to remove invasive carp from the Mississippi River.

The so-called modified unified method combines netting and herding techniques to drive and concentrate fish from a large area into a small zone for removal.

The effort will be focused on taking out bighead, grass and silver carp. They are non-native species that have wreaked ecological havoc in the Illinois, Missouri and Ohio river systems and are spreading north in the Mississippi.

The work is scheduled to begin April 5. The Journal Sentinel reports it will be conducted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

